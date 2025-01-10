$25 million in federal funds allocated for West National Avenue reconstruction

An allocation of $25 million in federal funding was granted to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for planned improvements to West National Avenue in Milwaukee, according to a press release from Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The funding will be used to rebuild 2.6 miles of West National Avenue between 1st Street and 39th Street on the city’s south side, according to the press release.

The project is expected to cost $39.6 million total. In addition to the federal grant, the remaining funding will come from state and local contributions, according to Trevor Fannon, regional communications director at WisDOT.

- Advertisement -

Construction for the project is expected to start in late spring or early summer of 2026.

Changes to the street will include decreasing vehicle lanes from four to two lanes, and the addition of raised bike lanes, raised crosswalks, a raised intersection, and improved sidewalk space.

The changes are being made to increase bike and pedestrian safety, reduce car speeds, and boost public transit, according to WisDOT’s website.

- Advertisement -

“I am so excited to see funds poured into such a culturally and commercially thriving part of Milwaukee’s Near South Side area,” said U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore in a statement. “These much-needed improvements, such as replacing deteriorating pavement, making curb ramps ADA compliant, creating separated bike lanes, improving street lighting, and raising crosswalks, will make this corridor safer for commuters, pedestrians, and bikers.”