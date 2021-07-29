240-unit affordable apartment project planned for development site on Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Developer eyes summer 2022 construction start of $50 million project

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Ebersoldt + Associates LLC
Rendering: Ebersoldt + Associates LLC
An Indianapolis-based developer is planning a roughly $50 million, 240-unit apartment project on a 13.5-acre development site on Milwaukee's far northwest side. Ascent Development Group LLC said it would ideally begin construction next summer on…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display