$2 million in DWD grants to provide training for 286 southeastern Wisconsin workers

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Thursday announced $2 million in worker training grants, including four grants for southeastern Wisconsin companies that will support training for up to 286 workers in the region.
The Wisconsin Fast Forward grants reimburse businesses for occupational training costs and are available in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $400,000. To receive funds, businesses provide a 50% cash or in-kind match, 85% of participants need to complete training, 65% must gain employment or be promoted and 75% of current workers need to receive raises.
DWD awarded 10 grants in total in the latest round of funding, including four southeastern Wisconsin companies. The local grants included:
- $146,824 for Ascension Living-Lakeshore at Siena in Caledonia to provide medication aide training to 20 incumbent workers.
- $172,940 for Bell Ambulance Inc. in Milwaukee to provide 100 unemployed and 16 incumbent workers with emergency medical technician training in partnership with Lake Country Fire and Rescue.
- $314,770 for Sartori Company in Plymouth to train 100 unemployed workers in cheese manufacturing processes, quality and safety
- $65,387 for Colbert Flexographic Packaging in Kenosha to train 15 unemployed and 35 incumbent workers in color theory, statistical process control die cutting operation, press operation and foil application.