1840 Brewing Company expanding into West Bend with new taproom

Milwaukee’s 1840 Brewing Company announced plans this week to open a second taproom in downtown West Bend. The taproom will be located within The District, a new mixed-use development being built at the corner of East Washington Street and North Main Street.

“We explored a number of Wisconsin breweries and 1840 is the perfect match for The District,” said Tyler Hawley, principal at HKS Holdings, LLC. “1840’s award-winning craft beer, trendy atmosphere, and collaborative events will be an amazing addition to the development and the downtown.”

In October 2020, HKS Holdings first announced plans to purchase and redevelop the former West Bend Lithia Brewing site that is now home to The District. Through a private sale, KHS purchased the 3-acre site. Construction of the 177-unit luxury apartment complex and 6,400-square-foot commercial space is currently underway. The south building, and future 1840 Brewing Company location, is planned to be completed by the end of the year. The buildings to the north will be completed in spring 2023.

1840 Brewing Company currently has a taproom located at 342 E. Ward St. in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. The company describes itself as an “urban farmhouse brewery” that crafts ales, lagers, sours and stouts with a focus on barrel aging and blending.

“We immediately fell in love with this location’s history as the former West Bend Lithia Brewing Company and its location on the downtown Riverwalk,” said Kyle Vetter, owner of 1840 Brewing Company. “We will take great pride in continuing the site’s craft brewing legacy and look forward to being a part of the West Bend community.”