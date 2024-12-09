Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

121-year-old Third Ward building sold for $2.1 million

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The Auler building and attached parking lot at 159-165 N. Broadway
Learn more about:
Access BoutiqueJustice PointMainstream BoutiqueSirona RecoveryThe Difference PrincipleEdward GordonJeanette Dvorak
Last updated

The historic Auler building and its adjacent parking lot at 159-165 North Broadway in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward has been sold for $2.1 million, according to state records. The 14,600-square-foot building, built in 1903, is currently occupied by long-time tenant Mainstream Boutique, owned by Jeanette Dvorak. Mainstream has occupied the southside lower unit of the

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.