Zilber planning two spec industrial buildings in Pleasant Prairie

Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group is planning to develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling roughly 208,400 square feet in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

According to village documents, the two buildings would go up on a 22.9-acre site at the southwest corner of 108th Street and Green Bay Road (Highway 31), next to the LakeView Corporate Park. One building would be 147,600 square feet, while the second would total nearly 60,800 square feet.

Plans also include 251 parking spaces along with 58 truck parking spaces between the two buildings.

Zilber didn’t name any tenants for the buildings. The company did not respond to a request for additional comment.

An affiliate of Zilber purchased the site in 2016 for $700,000, according to state records. The land was formerly owned by Nitto Inc.

On Monday, the village’s Plan Commission endorsed a conceptual master plan for the buildings. The commission additionally recommended for approval a related floodplain boundary adjustment.

Jean Werbie-Harris, Pleasant Prairie community development director, said in an email the development plans will be considered for approval by the Village Board on Monday.

According to the documents, site and operational plans will be required for each of the buildings.

Zilber has been active in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County over the years. In August, the company announced it had purchased a vacant 121,000-square-foot industrial building in LakeView Corporate Park. And in 2016, it put forward plans for a 72,324-square-foot industrial building in the corporate park.

Meanwhile, at the Kenosha Corporate Park, Zilber last summer announced it was leasing its 525,000-square-foot Zilber Industrial 1 building to California-based Silgan Containers.