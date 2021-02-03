Wisconsin Walgreens stores to begin in-store COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible groups next week

Walgreens announced it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations in its Wisconsin locations on Feb. 12.

Wisconsin Walgreens stores are expected to initially receive about 17,800 vaccine doses across its 190 stores for the program.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment to eligible individuals based on the state’s guidelines. Currently, Wisconsin’s eligible groups include health care workers, people who are 65 and older, EMTs, police and firefighters.

The state’s Department of Health Services has set March 1 as a tentative date when education and child care staff and others in the state’s next phase will be able to receive vaccines.

Eligible people can schedule appointments at Walgreens here.

The vaccination program is part of a federal partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations across 15 states.

The program is targeting medically underserved areas and areas with a high social vulnerability index score, Walgreens said.

Walgreens, along with CVS, has been deploying vaccines in Wisconsin’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities since late December.

“Walgreens was one of the first pharmacies to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations in December to long-term care facility staff and residents, and we look forward to leveraging our experience to support the federal government and CDC in expanding access to these vaccines,” said John Standley, president, Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities.”

DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday the nearly 18,000 doses allocated to Walgreens locations in Wisconsin will be in addition to the state’s weekly allocation from the federal government.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer Meijer, which has 12 stores in Wisconsin, has also opened registration for the public to receive COVID-19 vaccines at its stores when supply becomes available. People can click here to register to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Meijer store.

