Wisconsin unemployment rate held steady in April

While there may be plenty of signs of economic trouble in other areas, Wisconsin’s job market showed few if any signs of weakening in the latest data released by the state Department of Workforce Development.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at a historic low of 2.8% in April, the state added 3,100 private sector jobs, and the labor force participation rate remained at 66.5%.

Job gains may not have been particularly robust, but the state has been facing a tight labor market that favors workers and job seekers.

The latest data on job openings and turnover showed 218,000 job openings in the state in March, down slightly from February’s 234,000. In the past 12 months of data, the state has had more than 200,000 job openings in 11 months. Wisconsin had never topped 200,000 openings until April 2021.

The data also showed 79,000 people quit jobs in March, the 12th straight month with at least 70,000 quits, a figure the state had only reached a handful of times previously.

The number of layoffs and discharges also decreased from 26,000 to 23,000, remaining under 30,000 for the 12th straight month.

In the April jobs report, the strongest gains came in accommodation and food service, which added, 2,500 jobs. Health care and social assistance added 2,400 jobs and wholesale traded added 1,400.

Those gains were offset by a drop in manufacturing employment of 1,900, a decline of 1,300 jobs in financial activities and the loss of 900 positions in arts, entertainment and recreation.