Wisconsin receives second PPE shipment from federal stockpile

Wisconsin has received another shipment of personal protective equipment from the federal repository and is beginning to distribute supplies to health care workers.

It’s the second phase of supplies that the state has received from the Strategic National Stockpile.

“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our health care workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We want to make sure our health care workers can continue doing their good work and taking care of our neighbors in communities across our state, and we are working to get these supplies to the folks who need them the most as quickly as possible.”

This round of supplies includes about 51,880 N95 respirators, 130,840 face/surgical masks, 23,400 face shields, 20,226 surgical gowns, 96 coveralls and 79,000 pairs of gloves. The allotment roughly matches the amount that the state received two weeks ago from the federal stockpile.

Supplies are being delivered to health care workers, emergency medical services and medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across the state.

Evers has also requested supplies from FEMA for non-medical personnel and last week launched a process to receive supplies from businesses, educational institutions and organizations.

As health care systems prepare for a surge in patients, many have put out requests over the past week for PPE donations, including Advocate Aurora Health, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, ProHealth Care, and Ascension Wisconsin. Health care facilities are also taking conservation measures, such as rewashing goggles and reusing uncontaminated face masks, to make supplies last.

Beginning Tuesday, Advocate Aurora Health implemented a universal masking policy, requiring all hospital employees to wear a fabric mask on its acute care campuses.