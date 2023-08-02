Wisconsin has the most golf courses on Golf Digest’s newest list of ‘America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses’

Golf Digest recently revealed its latest ranking of the top 100 public golf courses in the United States and Wisconsin has 10 golf courses on the list, more than any other state in the nation.

The public golf courses in Wisconsin that made the Golf Digest list, with their rankings, include:

4. Whistling Straits – Straits Course, Sheboygan County

10. Erin Hills, Washington County

17. Sand Valley, Adams County

18. Blackwolf Run – River Course, Kohler

26. Sand Valley – Mammoth Dunes course, Adams County

52. SentryWorld, Stevens Point

56. Whistling Straits – Irish Course, Sheboygan County

62. The Golf Courses of Lawsonia – Links course, Green Lake

74. Blackwolf Run – Meadow Valleys Course, Kohler

88. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms, Sheboygan Falls

California and Michigan tied for the second most golf courses on the Golf Digest list of “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses,” with nine each. Oregon had the fourth most, with eight courses on the list.

Wisconsin’s top golf courses have attracted several major professional golf tournaments, including the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, which was held at SentryWorld, and the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held at Erin Hills. The 2021 Ryder Cup competition was held at Whistling Straits.

A 2021 BizTimes Milwaukee magazine cover story examined Wisconsin’s status as one of the top golf destinations in the country.