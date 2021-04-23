Wisconsin DSPS secretary wants to ease restrictions on mass timber construction

Announces support to building code changes allowing for taller structures without needing variances

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering: Korb + Associates Architects
Rendering: Korb + Associates Architects
The head of the state agency charged with licensing professionals and enforcing commercial building codes wants to make it easier for mass timber buildings to rise in Wisconsin. Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary-designee…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display