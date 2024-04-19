Logout
Wisconsin Dells visitor’s bureau to build new administrative building

By Andrew Weiland
Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau
Last updated

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau plans to build a new administrative building at 131 Progressive Drive in the Village of Lake Delton.

The 39,000-square-foot building will be about 10,000 square feet larger than the WDVCB’s current facility at 701 Superior St. in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

The new facility will house administrative offices for WDVCB and festivals and events staff, event storage, training and meeting space for WDVCB business partners, and a mail distribution center, including an area for semi-trailers to maneuver. The WDVCB distributes approximately 185,000 visitor guides per year.

“We are excited about the opportunity to create a space that addresses our current and future organizational needs,” said WDVCB president and CEO Jill Diehl. “Our board of directors has been discussing the need for a larger and more efficiently designed space for the past six years, and although the current building has served us well for 35 years, the new facility will allow for continued growth for decades to come.”

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau’s staff, budget, and scope of operations has grown from six employees and a $913,000 budget in 1986 to 25 full-time employees and a $16.2 million operating budget in 2024. Today, Wisconsin Dells hosts more than 5 million visitors annually, according to the WDVCB.

