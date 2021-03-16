Wisconsin Center’s Marty Brooks on managing naming rights, pandemic and expansion│Ep. 51

Wisconsin Center District CEO Marty Brooks joins BizTimes associate editor Arthur Thomas and reporter Alex Zank to discuss the latest news coming from the downtown Milwaukee convention center. Brooks talks about how the work the WCD did on its culture after his arrival in 2018 paid off when the COVID-19 pandemic hit; what its like planning for an expansion amid a pandemic; and how he is approaching the search for a naming rights sponsor.
