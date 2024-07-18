Wisconsin added 6,700 private sector jobs in June and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.9%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The increase in employment is the largest month-over-month increase for the state since June 2023, when the state added 8,700 jobs. Compared to June 2023, private sector employment in the state is up 25,100 or 0.96%.

For the first six months of the year, the state is averaging an increase of just under 3,800 jobs. The average year-over-year increase is 0.8%.

- Advertisement -

June’s seasonally adjusted private job total of 2,639,000 does represent a record for Wisconsin.

The state’s unemployment rate is 1.2 percentage points lower than the national rate and labor force participation is 2.9 percentage points higher than the nation at 65.5%. However, labor force participation in Wisconsin is down 0.4 percentage points from a year ago.

Service sectors helped drive most of Wisconsin’s job gains in June.

- Advertisement -

Professional and business services, in particular, added 4,100 positions and leisure and hospitality added 1,600 in the state.

Among goods producing industries, nondurable goods manufacturing had a strong month, adding 2,900 jobs in Wisconsin. However, durable goods manufacturing employment was down 2,400. Construction added 900 positions, leaving the goods producing sectors up by 900.