Wisconsin added 6,700 private sector jobs in June and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.9%, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The increase in employment is the largest month-over-month increase for the state since June 2023, when the state added 8,700 jobs. Compared to June 2023, private sector employment in the state is up 25,100 or 0.96%.
For the first six months of the year, the state is averaging an increase of just under 3,800 jobs. The average year-over-year increase is 0.8%.
June’s seasonally adjusted private job total of 2,639,000 does represent a record for Wisconsin.
The state’s unemployment rate is 1.2 percentage points lower than the national rate and labor force participation is 2.9 percentage points higher than the nation at 65.5%. However, labor force participation in Wisconsin is down 0.4 percentage points from a year ago.
Service sectors helped drive most of Wisconsin’s job gains in June.
Professional and business services, in particular, added 4,100 positions and leisure and hospitality added 1,600 in the state.
Among goods producing industries, nondurable goods manufacturing had a strong month, adding 2,900 jobs in Wisconsin. However, durable goods manufacturing employment was down 2,400. Construction added 900 positions, leaving the goods producing sectors up by 900.