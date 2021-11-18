Wipfli Financial Advisors to acquire Georgia wealth management firm

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC
, a wealth management firm that is an affiliate of Wauwtosa-based accounting firm Wipfli LLC
, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Alpharetta, Georgia-based Redwood Wealth Management LLC
.
The transaction is expected to close on Dec. 31. Redwood will take on the Wipfli Financial brand moving forward.
Wipfli Financial Advisors has more than $5 billion in assets under management. Redwood Wealth Management has more than $300 million in assets under management.
Redwood expands Wipfli Financial's presence into the southeast region of the U.S. Redwood, led by Shawn Meade and Lane Steinberger, will bring seven new colleagues to the Wipfli Financial team.
"From their technical expertise to their planning-first philosophy, Redwood brings exceptional professionals to our team," said Jeff Pierce, principal and chief executive officer at Wipfli Financial. "Their incredibly strong alignment with our firm's culture, mission, and values is going to enable an important transition for clients and empower both teams to deliver a high-quality and consistent client experience."
"Both firms put our people first," said Shawn Meade, partner and wealth manager at Redwood. "Whether it's delivering an exceptional client experience or giving our team members the opportunities they need to continue growing, we share the same values. By joining together, we can take our commitment to our clients and associates to the next level."
"Wipfli Financial and Redwood also share the same investment philosophy and how we serve clients," said Lane Steinberger, partner and chief investment officer at Redwood. "Because we take the same evidence-based approach to investing and we share the same philosophy in serving clients with comprehensive financial planning across each aspect of their lives, we knew Wipfli Financial was the right firm to join. We look forward to growing as one firm."