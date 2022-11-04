Winners named for the 2022 BizTimes Nonprofit Excellence Awards

About 500 people gathered at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee Friday to celebrate the philanthropic endeavors of local nonprofits, businesses and individuals during BizTimes Media’s 2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

The event started off with a Q&A session including Jim Kacmarcik, chairman & CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises, and Gretchen Jameson, group president, human performance and social impact, at Kacmarcik Enterprises. The duo shared how they brought the Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance to life, a learning and development center.

BizTimes Media also named the Marcus family as the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. Accepting on behalf of the Marcus family was Stephen Marcus, chairman of Marcus Corp. Over the past decade, the Marcus Corporation Foundation has donated more than $10 million to nonprofit organizations. The entire Marcus family has made numerous contributions to the community over several years.

Several other nonprofits and organizations were recognized during Friday’s event. The winners include:

The other finalists in each category were:

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year

FOR-M: MKE Tech Hub Coalition, We Pivot, The Commons, Bader Philanthropies, WEDC

Journey House Construction & Design Academy: Journey House Inc., All Hands Boatworks, Teens Grow Greens, Habitat for Humanity, Adams Garden Park

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center: The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, First Stage, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra

Nonprofit Executive of the Year

Stephanie Riesner, GPS Education Partners

Mara Duckens, St. Francis Children’s Center

Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee

Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year

The Ability Center

ALIVE Inc. Milwaukee

Center for Urban Teaching

Large Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Centers for Independence

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin

Corporate Citizen of the Year

Ellenbecker Investment Group

Husco

Northwestern Mutual

Corporate Volunteer of the Year

Brian O’Neill, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

In-Kind Supporter

Oldenburg Group

SMART- Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation, Local 18

Next Generation Leadership