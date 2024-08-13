Whistling Straits to host three USGA championship tournaments

Whistling Straits golf course in Sheboygan County will host three United States Golf Association championship tournaments, the USGA announced today.

The golf course, owned by Kohler Co., will host the 2028 U.S. Amateur, the 2033 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2037 U.S. Girls’ Junior.

“The USGA is excited to reignite our commitment with Kohler and look forward to a long and fulfilling relationship,” said Mark Hill, USGA managing director, championships. “Whistling Straits in renowned for its performance on an international stage, and we know it will be a challenge and thoroughly impress the world’s best amateur players.”

- Advertisement -

Whistling Straits opened in 1998 along Lake Michigan, north of Sheboygan. It has hosted several major golf championships, mostly through deals made by Kohler Co. and the PGA of America. The course was the site of the 2004, 2010 and 2015 PGA Championship tournaments and the 2021 Ryder Cup event.

Ever since the 2021 Ryder Cup, Kohler Co. has been in talks with major golf organizations about future tournaments to be held there.

The PGA Championship was formerly held in August, but in 2019 was shifted to May. The date change made Whistling Straits less suitable for the event because the grass on the course does not have time to be fully grown by that time of the year.

- Advertisement -

Whistling Straits was the site of the USGA’s U.S. Senior Open in 2007. Kohler Co.’s Blackwolf Run golf course was the host of the USGA’s 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA has also had several championship tournaments at Erin Hills in Washington County. That course, which opened in 2006, hosted the 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links, the 2011 U.S. Amateur, the 2017 U.S. Open, the 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur and will be the host of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open.

In addition, Sand Valley Resort near Nekoosa will host the 2026 U.S. Mid-Amateur, the 2029 U.S. Junior Amateur, the 2030 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and the 2034 U.S. Girls’ Junior.

- Advertisement -

If the USGA is thinking about bringing the U.S. Open back to Wisconsin, the next opening is in 2043. Sites for the U.S. Open are booked through 2042.