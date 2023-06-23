Weekly Debrief: Will the DOT actually tear down I-794?

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the Wisconsin DOT releasing concept plans for the future of I-794 in downtown Milwaukee. The plans include a range of options from rebuilding the highway to modifying to tearing it down.

Arthur Thomas
