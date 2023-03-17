Weekly Debrief: There’s a buyer for Northridge Mall, is that a good thing?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Phoenix Investors emerging as a potential buyer for Northridge Mall, a property that’s been tied up in court as the city of Milwaukee seeks to raze the building. Andrew and Arthur discuss whether a potential buyer for the problem property is a good thing or not.
- Danish shipping company plans office at Michels’ R1VER development
- How do Milwaukee-area banks compare to Silicon Valley Bank?
