Weekly Debrief: There’s a buyer for Northridge Mall, is that a good thing?

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Phoenix Investors emerging as a potential buyer for Northridge Mall, a property that’s been tied up in court as the city of Milwaukee seeks to raze the building. Andrew and Arthur discuss whether a potential buyer for the problem property is a good thing or not.

Insider Story Spotlight:

Big Story

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

