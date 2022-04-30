Weekly Debrief: Oak Creek Starbucks union vote could be sign of more to come

Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a vote by Starbucks workers in Oak Creek to unionize. The vote is the latest in a series of victories for the labor movement in southeastern Wisconsin, which has particularly seen success in the hospitality sector. The group discusses if the trend is a sign of life for labor, which suffered major defeats with Act 10 and right-to-work legislation.

