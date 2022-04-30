Weekly Debrief: Oak Creek Starbucks union vote could be sign of more to come

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

Andrew Weiland, Maredithe Meyer and Arthur Thomas of BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including a vote by Starbucks workers in Oak Creek to unionize. The vote is the latest in a series of victories for the labor movement in southeastern Wisconsin, which has particularly seen success in the hospitality sector. The group discusses if the trend is a sign of life for labor, which suffered major defeats with Act 10 and right-to-work legislation.

Insider Spotlight Stories:

Other stories in this episode

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR