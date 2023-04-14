Weekly Debrief: Is Cardinal Stritch’s closing just the first of many?

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the decision by Cardinal Stritch University to shutdown at the end of the semester. While the news came as a surprise, Andrew and Arthur discuss the mounting challenges for higher education and whether more colleges and universities will go down a similar path.
