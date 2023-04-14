Weekly Debrief: Is Cardinal Stritch’s closing just the first of many?

Arthur Thomas
Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including the decision by Cardinal Stritch University to shutdown at the end of the semester. While the news came as a surprise, Andrew and Arthur discuss the mounting challenges for higher education and whether more colleges and universities will go down a similar path.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

