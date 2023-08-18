Weekly Debrief: Another new plan for FPC Live’s Milwaukee music venue

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media get together to discuss the news of the week, including FPC Live again revising plans for a music venue in Milwaukee. The project, which was originally planned in the Third Ward and has since moved to the former Bradley Center site in the Deer District, will now have just one 4,500-person capacity venue instead of the two venue plan that originally received city approvals.

