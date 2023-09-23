Weekly Debrief: A new plan to fund American Family Field upgrades

Andrew Weiland and Arthur Thomas from BizTimes Media discuss the news of the week, including Republican lawmakers unveiling a new $700 million plan to fund upgrades at American Family Field and keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Milwaukee. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had previously pitched a $290 million plan that didn’t include specific contributions from the team or local governments. The GOP plan includes both and gets state money from a different source.
