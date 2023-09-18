GOP lawmakers unveil $700 million American Family Field funding proposal

Republican lawmakers unveiled a new plan Monday that would use $600 million in state and local funds to renovate American Family Field and keep the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin through 2050.

Speaking at a ballpark press conference, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the deal is “good for taxpayers, good for the state and is good for the team,” as without it the Brewers could relocate as early as 2030, when the team’s lease for the stadium expires.

“Today’s proposal from Republicans in the legislature, along with an earlier plan by Governor (Tony) Evers, shows that there is true consensus across party lines for a solution to extend the life of American Family Field,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, in a statement.

The plan would use about $400 million in state funds, which come specifically from taxes generated by the team, primarily incomes taxes on player salaries. About $200 million would come from the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County funds. Earlier this year the state allowed the city and county to increase their sales taxes, by 2.0% in the city and by 0.4% in the county. The city and county approved those increases, which take effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Republicans said today they were asking the city and county to use a portion of their increased sales tax revenue for their share of the stadium improvement costs, but would be open to the city and county using funds from other sources.

The Republican stadium improvement plan also includes a $100 million pledge from the Brewers.

The state estimates that it will contribute $13.4 million in its first year and increase that number by about 4% annually with a cap of $20 million per year through 2050. The expected annual contribution from the city and county would be around $7.5 million.

In return, the Brewers would extend its lease of the ballpark from its current termination at the end of 2030 to the end of 2050.

“With a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact that supports thousands of jobs, maintaining a first-rate ballpark is crucial for the Brewers to compete and Major League Baseball to remain viable in Wisconsin,” Schlesinger said. “It is important that we build on this momentum and focus on a plan that keeps America’s favorite pastime here in Wisconsin.”

Separate studies done for the Brewers and for the state point to around $448 million in projects needed to be done over the course of the lease to keep American Family Field up-to-date with Major League Baseball standards.

Under the lease, those renovations are the responsibility of the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. That state-created district is the primary owner of American Family Field.

A key element of this proposed bill is that, through the renovations, the stadium would be winterized, making it available for events and concerts all year round.

Earlier this year, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed in the state’s 2023-25 budget a $290 payment to help finance the stadium renovations, which would have been combined with public funds already set aside by the stadium district. Under that deal the Brewers would have extended their lease at the stadium to 2043. But Republicans in the Legislature rejected the proposal.

The new bill will need to be approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers.

Evers said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that he looks forward to reviewing the proposal and finding a plan that “minimizes harm for local partners.”

In May, the Milwaukee County Board voted unanimously for a resolution opposing county funds for the stadium, and in July, five members of the Milwaukee Common Council issued a statement opposing city funding for the project.

Vos estimated that the bill would be voted on sometime in October, adding that he hopes for bipartisan support.

See more from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.