Wearable Technologies and MediCardia Health announce strategic partnership

Hartland startup Wearable Technologies’ safety device uses AI and machine learning to detect, predict and protect against hazards.

Hartland-based AI startup Wearable Technologies and Mequon-based MediCardia Health have announced a strategic partnership between aimed at revolutionizing cardiac chronic condition management and remote patient monitoring. Wearable Technologies has created a wearable device that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, predict and protect people, typically children or elderly individuals, against hazards. Medicardia’s digital

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

