Wearable Technologies and MediCardia Health announce strategic partnership

Hartland-based AI startup Wearable Technologies and Mequon-based MediCardia Health have announced a strategic partnership between aimed at revolutionizing cardiac chronic condition management and remote patient monitoring.
Wearable Technologies has created a wearable device that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect, predict and protect people, typically children or elderly individuals, against hazards. Medicardia’s digital health platform is designed to aggregate, organize and operationalize comprehensive clinical data for clinicians.
The new partnership combines Wearable Technologies’ AI-powered device with MediCardia’s experience in cardiac health care solutions.
“This partnership represents an exciting step forward in cardiac health care,” said Indrajit Choudhuri, chief executive officer of MediCardia Health. “By combining our strengths, we can deliver a comprehensive solution that improves patient care, reduces hospitalizations, and enhances clinical decision-making. We look forward to collaborating closely with Wearable Technologies to drive innovation and transform the management of cardiac chronic conditions.”
Through their partnership, Wearable Technologies and MediCardia Health will develop a comprehensive ecosystem that combines wearable devices, data analytics and secure cloud infrastructure to provide real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and personalized treatment recommendations. The wearable devices will collect physiological data, providing both patients and health care providers with valuable insights into cardiac health.
“We are thrilled to partner with MediCardia Health to modernize the management of cardiac chronic conditions,” said Deepak Arora, CEO of Wearable Technologies. “Through the integration of our wearable devices and MediCardia’s advanced cardiac care platform, we aim to empower patients to take control of their health while providing health care providers with the tools they need for accurate monitoring and timely interventions.