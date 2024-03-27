We Energies planning new $34 million service center in West Bend

is seeking approval from state regulators to build a new service center in West Bend, consolidating an existing service center in the city and another one located in Port Washington. The new roughly 60,000-square-foot service center would be located on 19.5 acres on Trenton Road, just south of Highway 33 in the eastern portion of the city, according to documents submitted to the Public Service Commission. The building would include office space, a warehouse, fleet maintenance space, a vehicle storage area and additional yard storage for materials and vehicles. We Energies service centers provide electric and gas emergency response, new service installation and facility maintenance. Assuming PSC approval at the end of this year, We Energies' plans call for construction to begin in October 2025 and be complete by November 2026. The current West Bend and Port Washington service would remain in operation until the project is completed. The utility estimates the project will have capital costs of $34.4 million and generate $110,000 in annual operation and maintenance savings. In its application, We Energies noted consolidating the two service centers would allow for better crew coverage, reduce material inventory and eliminate duplicate costs for landscaping and snow removal. Around 60 employees work at the West Bend service center and 33 work at the one in Port Washington. The new service center would also have indoor parking for service vehicles, making it easier to start the vehicles in winter months. [caption id="attachment_587667" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]A CVG Architects rendering of the proposed West Bend Service Center. Source: PSC documents.[/caption] The existing West Bend service center is almost 38,000 square feet. it was built in 1966, has never undergone significant renovation and is due for a complete overhaul, according to the PSC documents. The property is also in the middle of a tax incremental financing district. Development plans include an assisted living and elderly independent housing development along with additional residential development. “These conditions present considerable challenges when considering the future operations at this site and substantially impairs, if not outright negate, the viability of remodeling and/or expanding the existing facility,” the documents say. The Port Washington service center is a little more than 30,000 square feet. It was built in 1993 and also has not undergone significant renovation or expansion. It is sufficiently sized and improvements could be made, but the costs are greater than the potential benefit of combining the two service centers, We Energies says. Doing nothing would still come with around $7 million in capital renewal costs. Renovating both service centers would cost around $21 million, but also includes risks of “a potential protracted legal battle with the city” because of the TID and would not generate efficiencies from combining the service areas, the company says. Building a smaller West Bend center and renovating the Port Washington center would come with a $32 million price tag.