Waukesha-based marketing firm MorganMyers names new managing director

Waukesha-based MorganMyers LLC
, an agriculture and food marketing and public relations agency, announced this week that Robin Brannin
will assume the role of managing director on Jan. 1, 2025.
Brannin joined MorganMyers in 2017 as director of digital strategy, later being promoted to senior vice president of digital marketing in 2024.
As managing director, Brannin will lead MorganMyers’ agency-wide operations including resourcing, recruitment and retention.
Brannin will also help strengthen MorganMyers’ presence in the Milwaukee area. She will continue to lead the MorganMyers digital team and client programs.
MorganMyers is owned by New York-based G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group
.
"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our outgoing principals for everything they’ve taught me and for building the remarkable agency we are today," said Brannin in a LinkedIn announcement. "To say there are big shoes to fill would be an understatement. Their visionary leadership and significant contributions have left a lasting mark on our agency and the industry as a whole. Their guidance has been invaluable, and we will honor their legacy as we move forward."
In her new role, Brannin will oversee the newly created MorganMyers leadership team that will focus on driving growth and continued integration with G&S Integrated Marketing Communications Group.
Joining her on the MorganMyers leadership team are vice presidents Jen Deppe
, Greg Ehm
, Matt Hamrin
, Renea Heinrich
, and Julianne Johnston
, along with account director Joy Benning
.
“It is exciting to see all that we have built ready to be taken to the next level with the expanded resources and capabilities of the group and proven next-generation leadership in place,” said Tim Oliver
, outgoing managing director. “We have a team committed to our unwavering passion to advance food and agriculture and the ability to move brands from where they are to where they want to be. This remains at the heart of MorganMyers and we are excited for and confident about this next chapter of the agency under the guidance of Robin and the MM leadership team.”
Brannin's appointment is part of a planned retirement process for the agency's former principals. Oliver and Max Wenck
will retire at the end of 2024. Janine Stewart
and Linda Wenck
will retire in mid-2025. Each of the former principals will be available to provide counsel to the firm and its clients when needed.