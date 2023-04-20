Waukesha-based KDV Label names new president and CEO

Waukesha-based KDV Label, a manufacturer of labels and other printing solutions, announced this week the retirement of current president and chief executive officer Shane Vaughn. After 28 years of running the business founded by his parents, Karen and Dick Vaughn, Shane Vaughn will step down from his role at the end of the month.
KDV’s board of directors has appointed Keith Walzas the company’s new CEO. Walz previously served as chief financial officer, a role he first began in 2021.
“It was an incredibly tough decision to retire from KDV, which started in my parents’ garage and resulted in an incredibly successful business and lifelong friendships for both of them and myself,” said Vaughn. “However, the time is perfect for me to start a new chapter, and our family can rest assured that Keith Walz, the leadership team, Mason Wells, and the board of directors will continue to grow KDV with the same values as our family.”
Prior to joining KDV, Walz was president of Osborn, LLC, a manufacturer of industrial metal finishing products. He also served as vice president of corporate M&A for Brady Corp. Vaughn and Walz have worked closely together over the last 18 months to help ensure a smooth transition.
“The opportunity to serve KDV as its CEO is an honor and privilege,” said Walz. “We will continue to make the Vaughn family proud of the company and culture each of us joined KDV to be a part of. We look forward to building on their legacy of leading with service.”
In 2021, KDV became a Mason Wells Buyout Fund IV, LP portfolio company.