Waukesha-based KDV Label names new president and CEO

By
-
Shane Vaughn and Keith Walz. Submitted image.
Waukesha-based KDV Label, a manufacturer of labels and other printing solutions, announced this week the retirement of current president and chief executive officer Shane Vaughn. After 28 years of running the business founded by his parents, Karen and Dick Vaughn, Shane Vaughn will step down from his role at the end of the month. KDV’s

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

