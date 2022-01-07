Waukesha-based KDV Labels hires new chief financial officer

Waukesha-based KDV Labels, a provider of custom label and packaging solutions, announced Friday the hiring of Keith Walz as chief financial officer. Walz comes to KDV Labels with over 30 years of experience. He previously…

Waukesha-based Waukesha-based KDV Labels , a provider of custom label and packaging solutions, announced Friday the hiring of Keith Walz as chief financial officer. Walz comes to KDV Labels with over 30 years of experience. He previously worked at Jason Industries for over five years and Brady Corp. for over four years. Walz also has prior experience with investment organizations and private equity. “We are excited to have Keith on board. His experience is an excellent fit for how we are looking to grow KDV,” said Shane Vaughn, president and chief executive officer at KDV Labels, LLC. According to a press release from KDV Labels, Walz has spent almost half his career in the manufacturing industry and his skillset includes continuous improvement and profit optimization, revenue and EBITDA growth strategy formulation, and business development. “I have already been impressed with the financial and operational strength of KDV,” Walz said. “I’m looking forward to adding to their great history and growth.” Walz holds a master of business administration in finance from DePaul University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas.