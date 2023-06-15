Walworth company sues owner of Illinois firms following purchase agreement dispute

By
Ashley Smart
-

A Walworth company is suing the owner of two manufacturing companies based in Minooka, Illinois after they allegedly accepted partial payment for the assets of both companies, per a purchase agreement, but later failed to transfer the assets in question. Walworth-based Window Well Experts, Inc. manufactures, installs and sells window wells and accessories. Window Well

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

