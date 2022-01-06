Walbec Group acquires Madison-area contractor Parisi Construction

Waukesha-based Walbec Group Inc. has added Parisi Construction Co. Inc., of Verona, to its family of companies, the firms announced this week. The acquisition adds 125 employees to Walbec's workforce, bringing its total headcount to…

Waukesha-based Walbec Group Inc. has added Parisi Construction Co. Inc. , of Verona, to its family of companies, the firms announced this week. The acquisition adds 125 employees to Walbec's workforce, bringing its total headcount to around 2,000 at full construction, said Mark Filmanowicz, president of Walbec Group. Filmanowicz said Parisi and Walbec were a fit for several reasons. They are both third-generation family owned, and have worked together on projects in the past. Parisi has served as a subcontractor on some Walbec project, and vice versa. "We've known the Parisi company and management, thought very highly of them, and we've worked with them for years," Filmanowicz said. Many of Parisi's services complement Walbec's, he said. They include site development, utilities construction and other things. "This kind of brings that whole package together," said Filmanowicz. Walbec will continue to grow, both organically and through acquisitions, Filmanowicz said. Over the past two decades, Walbec has acquired about one company per year on average. Parisi has been one of the larger ones Walbec has acquired, he said. Walbec Group includes the companies Payne and Dolan, Northeast Asphalt, Zenith Tech, Parisi, Premier Concrete and Construction Resources Management. Together, they produce construction materials and provide services in infrastructure design, engineering and construction.