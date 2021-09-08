Volkswagen warehouse in Pleasant Prairie sold to California investors for $39 million

By
Alex Zank
-
Volkswagen
Volkswagen, photo courtesy of Shutterstock
The Volkswagen Group of America LLC warehouse and distribution center in Pleasant Prairie has sold for $39 million to a California-based investors group, according to state records. Santa Monica, California-based Park 11589 88th Avenue Owner…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

