Van Horn to develop new Cobblestone hotel in Plymouth

Van Horn Real Estate plans to partner with Neenah-based Cobblestone Hotels to develop a new 55-room hotel in Plymouth.

The Plymouth-based developer announced Friday that it and Cobblestone Hotels LLC have signed a letter of intent to build a new hotel along Eastern Avenue. The hotel amenities will include guest laundry, a convenience store, pool and exercise equipment.

In a news release, Chris Merklein, Van Horn director of real estate, said market research showed a need for more lodging in the area.

“With Plymouth as the corporate headquarters for Van Horn Automotive Group, we are familiar with the area, and enjoy investing in our community,” he said.

The hotel is expected to finish in 2020. It represents the first phase of a larger development at the site. Future phases could include additional and residential buildings.

Van Horn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the automotive group. It manages the group’s 17 automotive-related facilities as well as non-automotive investment properties, including single- and multi-family residential, residential, retail, service and storage properties.

Van Horn Automotive Group is an employee-owned company founded in 1966 by Joe Van Horn. The group’s dealerships, finance company, real-estate business and insurance companies employ more than 580 people in Wisconsin and Iowa.

Neenah-based Cobblestone describes itself as the fastest-growing hotel chain in the Midwest. It has more than 160 hotels in operation, under construction or in development in 27 states. Signature amenities of the hotel brand includes high-speed internet access, complimentary hot breakfast, convenience stores, fitness centers and business centers.