Milwaukee | Founded: 2018

Industry: IT

Employees: 12

ValorTech provides a suite of information technology solutions to businesses, including managed IT and security services, data center services, professional services and technology investments.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Bryan Sevener, CEO: “One, our team providing the best service and support in the industry. Two, our investment in our marketing and sales functions.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Increasing competition in the SaaS market.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“Change is constant. We are continually procuring new technology vendors, increasing our portfolio of offerings, growing and expanding our pool of talented and specialist employees and re-investing in our platforms.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Through a focus on cybersecurity as online threats continue to increase and become more frequent, and continuing to expand our channels through programs, like our partner program, which extends our services to resellers and agents.”

What’s one thing you would change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“Continue to grow the tech scene and develop more tech workers to support industry growth.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Forget competition, be obsessed with the end consumer.”