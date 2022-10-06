USA Triathlon will return to Milwaukee in 2023 for national championship event

In 2023, for the third straight year, Milwaukee will host USA Triathlon’s marquee national championship event, the organization announced Wednesday.

USA Triathlon Nationals will be held in Milwaukee from Aug. 4-6 in 2023. It is a new multiple-day triathlon event and will be the largest annual amateur triathlon event in the United States. The event combines the longstanding Age Group National Championships, which includes the Sprint- and Olympic-Distance Nationals, and Youth & Junior Nationals into one combined event, bringing together the country’s best amateur adult triathletes and youth and junior athletes for three days of racing.

USA Triathlon’s Age Group National Championships were held in Milwaukee in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021 and 2022. In both 2021 and 2022, the event attracted more than 6,000 registrants — the first two times in the event’s history to hit the 6,000 mark.

About 10,000 spectators — mostly friends and family of participants — attended the triathlon events in Milwaukee, and the event’s economic impact was estimated at $6 million, according to VISIT Milwaukee.

The main venue for the USA Triathlon Nationals will be adjacent to the Milwaukee Art Museum, Henry Maier Festival Park and Discovery World along the shore of Lake Michigan. Athletes will swim in Lake Michigan. The bike course will traverse the Hoan Bridge and the Lake Freeway, which will be closed to traffic during the event. The running course will be along Lake Michigan on paved trails through Veterans Park, returning on Lincoln Memorial Drive.

“Milwaukee has been a beloved host city for Age Group Nationals the past two years and from 2013-15. The city offers both an ideal venue and strong local partnerships that give us the ability to offer outstanding championship events for triathletes from across the country,” said Victoria Brumfield, USA Triathlon Interim CEO. “Our new USA Triathlon Nationals will truly be a showcase for triathlon in the United States as we’ll have athletes from every state with ages ranging from 7 to 80s. By combining Youth and Junior Nationals with Sprint and Olympic-Distance National Championships, USA Triathlon Nationals will showcase youth and junior racing and athletes to thousands of additional adult athletes as well as family members, friends and spectators from across the country.”

“Milwaukee is thrilled to welcome back athletes and spectators to our stunning lakefront for a third consecutive year. Sports Milwaukee, along with VISIT Milwaukee, are grateful for the partnership that has been built with USA Triathlon over the last seven years and applaud the USA Triathlon team for creating such an incredible event,” said Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO VISIT Milwaukee. “With the addition of the Youth & Junior Nationals events to the 2023 competition, our city is poised to host the largest Nationals yet. A premier destination for sporting events, Milwaukee has been a triathlete favorite in past years, and we know 2023 will be no different. We’re excited to welcome even more athletes while still delivering on the same amazing experience attendees have come to expect.”

