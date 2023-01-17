Two companies named winners in The Water Council’s 2022 Tech Challenge

El Paso, Texas-based Atlas Sensor Technologies and Slovakian company Mertach are the winners of The Water Council’s 2022 Tech Challenge.

The Water Council launched the global Tech Challenge in 2018 to find and commercialize new freshwater technologies. Contestants are given a theme selected by corporate sponsors with problems in need of solutions. Contestants then try to provide the corporations with rapid innovation.

This year, contestants were asked to come up with solutions in the areas of contactless water quality sensors and in-situ water hardness monitoring.

Mertach won the sensor category with its wireless smart device that measures water parameters such as quantity, velocity, acidity and more. Its technology can be used to monitor wastewater systems, wells, flood prevention systems and water pollution.

Atlas Sensor Technologies won the water hardness monitoring category for its electronic sensor that provides real-time data for water softeners at a low cost.

Both companies received a $10,000 prize.

A.O. Smith, Badger Meter and Watts Water Technologies were the sponsors of the 2022 Tech Challenge and selected this year’s winners.

“The Tech Challenge uncovers new innovations and helps young companies connect to established water leaders,” said Karen Frost, The Water Council vice president of economic development and innovation. “We are proud to discover previously unknown emerging innovation for our sponsors through this program.”

The Water Council received applications from seven countries representing North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

