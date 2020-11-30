Toppers Pizza, Planet Smoothie proposed in Glendale

Glendale could soon see a new Toppers Pizza store and the first Wisconsin location for Scottsdale, Arizona-based smoothie shop Planet Smoothie.

Those businesses have been proposed at a multi-tenant retail strip at 5464 North Port Washington Road, known as the Worth Building. Whitewater-based Toppers Pizza would take over a 1,525-square-foot former Subway space, while Planet Smoothie would occupy the 835-square-foot Russell A. Bronson Insurance Services space, according to city documents.

Both proposals are up for review by the City of Glendale Plan Commission during its Dec. 1 meeting.

Toppers in Glendale would offer delivery and carryout, as well as indoor table seating for eight people, according to city documents. The company expects to hire a total of 30 employees, with about 10 employees per shift. Proposed business hours are seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., which requires an additional conditional use permit from the city.

Plans for the store are being proposed by Chuck Kappes, director of design-construction at Toppers Pizza, Inc. Construction would begin Nov. 30, with a target opening date of Jan. 28, 2021.

It would be Toppers’ 20th location in southeastern Wisconsin. The pizza delivery chain, founded in 1993, currently has more than 65 company-owned and franchised locations in 12 states, according to its website.

Planet Smoothie’s Glendale location is being proposed by franchisee Sherri Luckett of Luckeshe Holdings LLC, and is slated to open in May 2021. It will have limited seating and a total of five employees, with up to three working at one time. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and depending on foot traffic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, according to city documents.

Planet Smoothie has been around since 1995, and had more than 111 franchise stores in 19 states. Its menu offers an array fresh fruit and superfood smoothies.

In 2015, the company was acquired by Scottsdale-based Kahala Brands, which owns several quick-service restaurant franchises such as Cold Stone Creamery, Tasti D-Lite, The Counter Custom Burgers and Pinkberry.

Toppers and Planet Smoothie would join Worth Realty, Aba Semar, Mail N More, Advanced Hearing Center and Angel Massage as tenants at the Worth Building, which is situated in between Boston Market restaurant to the north and Fast Track Oil Change Center to the south. The building owner is listed as Robert Worth.

Last year, the property was the proposed site of a new stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurant, but plans never came to fruition following the city’s negative response.