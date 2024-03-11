Three Leaf and Matter Development plan Hartland senior housing

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Two local development firms are teaming up again on a suburban senior housing proposal, this time in Hartland with a 120-unit facility. Milwaukee-based Three Leaf Partners is partnering with Wauwatosa-based Matter Development on the project. The four-story facility would have around 65 independent living units, 35 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. It

Two local development firms are teaming up again on a suburban senior housing proposal, this time in Hartland with a 120-unit facility.

Milwaukee-basedis partnering with Wauwatosa-basedon the project.

The four-story facility would have around 65 independent living units, 35 assisted living units and 20 memory care units. It would be located on Campus Drive, near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 83 and across the road from Lake Country Lutheran High School on land an affiliate of the school owns.

The facility would be operated by Koru Health, an affiliate of Matter Development. Last year Koru Health was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in southeastern Wisconsin.

The site is owned by Lutheran High School Association of Greater Milwaukee, which has five schools including Lake Country Lutheran. LHSA owns nearly nine acres in the area and around five would be used for the senior living facility, according to a project overview that the developers submitted to the village.

"As part of the broader vision for the land surrounding LCL, LHSA and its stakeholder have always desired to include a mix of housing, educational, and other uses that serve a range of ages," the overview says. "Including senior living within that mix will create opportunities for learning, camaraderie, and volunteering – promoting purposeful connections between students and seniors." The development team is to present a concept plan to the Village Board on Monday.

Matter Development and Three Leaf previously partnered on an 80-unit senior living facility in Mequon that opened in 2023 and an 83-unit facility in Oconomowoc that opened in 2020.