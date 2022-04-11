The franchisee: Craig Kowalczyk

The Franchise: Greenwood Village, Colorado-based LIME Painting LLC offers high-end custom painting, restoration and contracting services for residential and commercial properties. Chief executive officer Nick Lopez founded the company in 2013 and started franchising five…

The Franchise: Greenwood Village, Colorado-based LIME Painting LLC offers high-end custom painting, restoration and contracting services for residential and commercial properties. Chief executive officer Nick Lopez founded the company in 2013 and started franchising five years later. Today, LIME has franchisees in 50 markets across 18 states.

“I wanted something that would bring joy and happiness to others. I wanted to be working and interacting with people face-to-face, not just virtually,” said Kowalczyk.

August 2021:

Craig Kowalczyk leaves his longtime job at Madison-based American Family Insurance. The COVID-19 pandemic led him to re-evaluate his priorities when it came to family, work and personal goals. He decided it was time for a career change.

September 2021:

After listening to a podcast interview with national franchise consultant Kim Daly, Kowalczyk reaches out and later joins her program. Daly worked with Kowalczyk to find a company that was the right fit for his skillset, experience, financing and market.

“I was a property adjuster at one time, and I enjoyed visiting people at their homes, plus I was a real estate developer for a second home. I love the craftmanship that goes into these houses and have always been attracted to beautiful structures,” Kowalczyk said.

November 2021:

Kowalczyk signs on as a franchisee and purchases his first territory: Waukesha County’s Lake Country. Not only did LIME’s corporate values (“love, integrity, mission, excellence”) resonate, but also the nature of the work.

February 2022:

LIME Painting of Milwaukee opens for business. In the depths of winter, that means laying the groundwork for spring and summer’s busy production season. After canvasing many of Lake Country’s affluent neighborhoods and talking with homeowners about their contracting needs, Kowalczyk will follow up with free estimates for services ranging from exterior paint restoration to indoor cabinet coatings.

The franchise fee:

Initial investment ranges from approximately $125,000 to $162,000.