The Bartolotta Restaurants hires veteran HR execs

has hired Manny Lara as chief human resources officer and Jenny Wilke as the company's first-ever director of people and culture.

With nearly 40 years of combined experience in human resources, Wilke and Lara will lead HR efforts across the Milwaukee-based company's 17 restaurants and catering facilities. Those efforts include advancement of company culture, employee development and communications, and diversity and equity initiatives, according to a news release.

Lara joins The Bartolotta Restaurants after a 15-year stint in the health care sector, most recently as director of HR at Milwaukee-based Progressive Community Health Centers. Prior to that, he served as an HR business partner at Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health.

In his new role, Lara will focus on the business of human resources, including strategic human capital planning, compensation, compliance, succession planning, infrastructure development, and enhancing employee benefits. In addition, he will focus on implementing The Bartolotta Restaurants' diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies.

"Joining The Bartolotta Restaurants is a milestone moment in my career," said Lara. "This company has already achieved so much, and as times change and we make plans for future growth, Jenny and I will lead the effort to develop a harmonious and inclusive environment that serves as a model for our industry and beyond."

Wilke, a Milwaukee native, previously served as director of human resources at Cheyenne Mountain Resort and The Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs. For six years prior to that, she was assistant director of HR at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva.

In her newly created role, Wilke will oversee employee recruitment, onboarding, training, retention and professional development.

"Company culture is critical to our success, and I’m very excited to join The Bartolotta Restaurants, which entertains such a solid foundation on which to build an even stronger, elevated organization," Wilke said.

Both Lara, a graduate of Marquette University, and Wilke, a graduate of Waukesha County Technical College, hold certifications from Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).

"Our family of employees is the reason for our success as a company, and we are doubling down on our commitment to them," said Paul Bartolotta, chef, co-founder and owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants. "Jenny and Manny bring unmatched experience and a track record of success to their new roles, and their passion for taking a collaborative, 'one team' focused approach to human resources and people puts us in the best position to strengthen our most valued asset – our people."

The Bartolotta Restaurants and catering facilities are actively hiring and training new team members. More information about the company’s recruitment efforts can be found at the company's website.