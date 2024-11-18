Texas-based micro-hospital operator opens Milwaukee location

Houston, Texas-based Nutex Health Inc., a network of 23 micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments across the country, has opened a new facility on Milwaukee’s south side.

The 20,000-square-foot micro-hospital, called Milwaukee ER & Hospital, is located at 1751 West Layton Ave. This is Nutex’s second Wisconsin location after opening a hospital in the Green Bay area earlier this year. The Milwaukee hospital provides emergency services 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

“We take pride in our new facility, and we look forward to giving the people in our community another option for receiving their health care, featuring fast, efficient, cost-effective, high-quality care,” said Judy LaFond, chief nursing officer at Milwaukee ER & Hospital, in a news release.

The facility has eight emergency room beds, six inpatient beds, one procedure room, an in-house pharmacy and laboratory services, according to Nutex’s Monday news release. It also offers imaging services such as MRIs, CT scans, X-rays and Ultrasounds.

“We are excited to provide concierge level medical care to the south Milwaukee market, which historically has been underserved,” said Tom Vo, the chairman and chief executive officer of Nutex Health.

Nutex originally began seeking approvals from the city for the project in late 2021.