Teriyaki Madness to open five Milwaukee-area locations this year

Denver, Colorado-based fast-casual restaurant chain Teriyaki Madness is entering the metro Milwaukee market with plans to open five locations by the end of the year.

The company announced Thursday that its first area franchise location will open in mid-September at 920 S. Moorland Road in Brookfield, followed by additional locations in Hales Corners, Wauwatosa, Germantown and Pewaukee. Another is planned for Rolling Meadows, Illinois, according to a press release.

The Brookfield location will be located in a multi-tenant building, where Summit Credit Union has a branch location, according to a flyer from Founders 3.

Teriyaki Madness currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations across the U.S., including 75 locations currently open in 20 states. Its menu focuses on a variety of wok-tossed bowls, including chicken or beef teriyaki, spicy chicken, orange chicken teriyaki and yakisoba noodles.

In March, Teriyaki Madness submitted plans to the City of Wauwatosa for a restaurant at 12345 W. Capitol Drive, but it seems a new site was since chosen. The company’s website pins an unspecified location at the corner of West Harwood Ave. and West State Street in the Wauwatosa Village as ‘coming soon.’

The restaurants will be operated by Restaurant Sherpas, an affiliate of Teriyaki Maddness that runs the company’s franchise locations. Milwaukee-based FirstPathway Partners invested in Teriyaki Madness’ area expansion after identifying demand in the marketplace for fast casual restaurant franchises. The firm has invested in other hospitality brands such as Hilton, Marriott and Kimpton hotels, according to the release.

“The Milwaukee area is a perfect fit for Teriyaki Madness, because there’s just nothing like it here,” said Jared Bellis, general manager at the company’s Brookfield restaurant. “There is a huge demand here for fast casual restaurants that cater to different appetites and diets. In a time where people are mostly ordering takeout or delivery, Teriyaki Madness provides a creative, healthy meal for the whole family that is truly unlike anything else in the market.”

Bellis has more than 20 years of restaurant experience with Buffalo Wild Wings, Portillo’s and Shake Shack.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Teriyaki Madness has continued to drive business with the use of technology. Since May, the company has seen a 17% increase in same-store, year-over-year sales, due in large part to the investment in its mobile app, and integrations with third-party delivery partners and curbside and delivery service, according to the release.

“This year has been a wild one for the restaurant industry, but Teriyaki Madness is doing incredibly well,” said CEO Michael Haith. “Our technology and operational model have fueled our success. We have seen great momentum over the past two years in the Midwest, and are ecstatic to bring six new locations to Wisconsin and Illinois in a three-month span.”

Also during the pandemic, the company launched a number of community service programs to help local families, essential workers and hospitality workers.

Teriyaki Madness in Brookfield will hold grand opening events and promotions from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19.