Tech-enabled laundromat business to open first Milwaukee-area location

Clean Laundry, a national laundromat chain, is opening its second Wisconsin location in West Milwaukee at 2086 Miller Park Way, the company announced today.

Clean Laundry bills itself as a pioneer in modern laundromats – its facilities are paired with a mobile app, which allows users to operate, pay and track the progress of laundry.

Each facility is also equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi, large screen HDTVs, and USB charging stations throughout Clean Laundry laundromats, according to a press release.

“Forget everything you know about a wash and fold laundromat,” Ethan Akin, co-founder of Clean Laundry, said in a statement. “Our mission is to deliver a clean, safe, and modern laundry service experience that is unlike any other.”

The company touts its state-of-the-art machines, which are capable of washing and drying laundry loads in less than one hour. Each facility also has 24/7 security surveillance.

The laundromat brand, developed by father and son duo Phil and Ethan Atkin, now operates under the parent company Clickstop Inc., which acquired Clean Laundry in 2017.

The Atkins opened their first store in Waterloo, Iowa in 2014. Wisconsin’s first Clean Laundry facility was established in Madison last year.

Clickstop, an Iowa-based e-commerce company, owns 8 laundromat brands with 20 locations across 7 states. In addition to laundromats, the company operates multiple brands and sells everything from cargo control products to hot pepper seeds, to services and license opportunities for its nation-wide laundry chains, according to the company’s website.