Tailored Label Products plans new Menomonee Falls HQ

Menomonee Falls-based Tailored Label Products Inc.
would move across town to the red-hot Good Hope Road corridor, according to plans filed with the village.
The custom label and adhesive manufacturer is currently located at W165 N5731 Ridgewood Drive, roughly northwest of Silver Spring Drive and Pilgrim Road. It intends to build a new 82,200-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility at the southeast corner of Good Hope Road and Flint Drive, village documents state.
TLP would employ 130 people at the facility. This would include 117 full-time and 13 part-time jobs. It would operate 24 hours a day, with the main hours of operation being from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A site plan shows there would be space to the south of the new building that would allow for a roughly 39,400-square-foot future addition.
A TLP representative was not immediately available for comment.
Village planning department staffers noted in a report a few issues with the submitted plans. They mainly involve building setbacks and minimum required greenspace.
A conditional use permit on the project will be considered on Tuesday by the village Plan Commission. A public hearing is also scheduled for next month's Plan Commission meeting, July 6.
The site is owned by JES Good Falls LLC, an affiliate of Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate. It used to consist of a number of vacant lots designated for single-family homes. JES recently requested to combine those lots to create a 9.2-acre parcel and a 6.9-acre parcel. The TLP project is proposed for the smaller lot. The new lots were approved in January by the Plan Commission.
The HSA affiliate owns a majority of the mostly vacant land south of Good Hope Road, west of 124th Street and north of Appleton Avenue. It appears to be planning another 10.4-acre development
north of Appleton Avenue.
The TLP project site is next door to the Jade at North Hills
apartment complex, which just sold for $24.1 million
. It is south of the Woodland Prime business park, the home of two major corporate projects. One is the recently completed $55 million Leonardo DRS manufacturing facility and offices. The other is an ongoing $100 million Milwaukee Tool corporate campus development.
The Milwaukee Tool and Leonardo DRS projects alone could bring as many as 5,000 new jobs
to the Good Hope Road area.
A bit farther west, where Appleton Avenue meets Good Hope Road, Milwaukee-based developer Weas Development Co.
is working on a mixed-use project
that would include a two-story restaurant and 173 apartments, among other things.