SysLogic CEO helps co-found new Madison-based cybersecurity consultancy

A trio of cybersecurity and information technology professionals have come together to launch Madison-based Ghostscale
, a full-service cybersecurity consultancy.
Tina Chang
, chief executive officer of Brookfield-based SysLogic
and a member of BizTimes Media’s Wisconsin 275
, is joined by Brad Lutgen
and D.J. Vogel
in launching the company.
Lutgen most recently worked for Sikich as a partner in the company’s security and compliance practice. Vogel was also a partner for Sikich’s security and compliance practice, as well as an educator at Waukesha County Technical College. Together, the trio has a combined experience of more than 100 years running cybersecurity practices.
Ghostscale hopes to change how organizations protect themselves from cyber threats by offering a full suite of services that includes help with year-round security testing, governance, risk and compliance.
"Cybersecurity continues to become more complex and is integrated into all facets of business enterprise," said Chang. "To address this expanding challenge, we've created a consultancy dedicated to cybersecurity. The experience we are bringing to market with Ghostscale can provide guidance from very technical security testing to strategic risk management."
Ghostscale specializes in helping organizations manage their information security and data risk by offering enterprise risk management, compliance assessments, penetration testing, vulnerability management, digital forensics, and incident response.
"As the cybersecurity industry has grown, it has created a wide array of organizations attempting to deliver cybersecurity services to their customers," said Vogel. "What we saw is that most of these organizations were simply running automated tools for security testing or having a single staff member conduct a checklist audit from a published security standard. There was a gap in the market for a team of knowledgeable and passionate experts. We fill that gap."
One of the hallmarks of Ghostscale's approach is its commitment to year-round services in addition to traditional point-in-time security. The company's continuous security testing and governance, risk, and compliance work helps clients become and stay secure on an ongoing basis, not just during an annual assessment or audit.
"Ghostscale was born out of the need for a cybersecurity services provider that not only excels in technical expertise but also understands the intricate balance between security and business goals," said Lutgen. "In addition to a team of experts, we are partners in our clients' success stories, empowering them to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence."