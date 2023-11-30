Sussex IM sells its Mr. Lid brand to Las Vegas-based marketing agency

Sussex IM, a custom molder and contract manufacturer, announced this week the sale of its brand Mr. Lidto Las Vegas-based MLNV, a marketing agency. MLNV is a newly formed entity that was created for the sole purpose of handling the Mr. Lid brand.
Mr. Lid is the name given to the company’s innovative plastic storage container that comes with the lid attached. Sussex IM filed a patent for the containers, which are water-tight, easily stacked and durable, in 2010.
Following the acquisition, Sussex IM said it hopes the Mr. Lid brand will experience new levels of growth. The company will continue manufacturing Mr. Lid products while MLNV focuses on marketing efforts.
"Combining Mr. Lid's expertise in food storage solutions with our industry-leading resources and manufacturing capabilities opens up exciting avenues for product development and market expansion," said Megan Tzanoukakis, president of Sussex IM. "Being the exclusive manufacturer of the Mr. Lid product line allows us to maintain the high-quality of the product and for the MLNV team to focus solely on marketing and brand awareness.”
MLNV will work on a “fun, bold and creative” approach while reintroducing the Mr. Lid brand to the market.
"While they have a loyal following of long-time customers, the brand needed a fresh take on an old problem - losing the lids to your containers," said Pall Musaev, director of MLNV.
Mr. Lid's existing product offerings continue to be available through established retail channels and online platforms. Customers can expect increased product availability and brand visibility across multiple platforms.