Superior Die Set will shutter Oak Creek facility as company is liquidated

Oak Creek-based(SDSC) is winding down operations after having been in business for 100 years. A WARN notice submitted to the state’s Department of Workforce explains SDSC is closing its Oak Creek location at 900 W. Drexel Ave. because of a “decreasing volume of orders and the liquidation of the business.” Layoffs will begin Nov. 20 and 133 employees will lose their jobs permanently. “While we expect there to be a plant closing on Nov. 20, 2023, there remains a possibility there may be a buyer and operations would continue,” according to the WARN notice. “There is work to be done between now and Nov. 20 regardless of future events and we appreciate everyone's continued focus.” The company was founded in 1923 and is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of steel and aluminum products. Superior Die Set employs 400 people globally, with a location in Poland. The company acquired Polish component maker ProPlastica (FCPK Bytow) in 2002. In a statement, SDSC co-chair Frank Janiszewski said the company intends to "maintain and grow" its Polish operations. "Superior Die Set will conduct an orderly disposition of the Oak Creek operation and assets. We are committed to fulfilling our open orders," according to the statement. "We will then conduct an orderly sale of all assets in Oak Creek. This decision is based on many factors, including our current outlook of the domestic market, and Superior’s fit therein. This strategic move will allow the family owners to invest in and grow our two thriving European manufacturing operations. We would like to extend our thanks to our many customers, vendors, partners and all of our very dedicated employees over the years."