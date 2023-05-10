Summer construction start expected for $21.6 million Riverwest apartment development

A rendering shows the design of the 91-unit Riverwest apartment building proposed for the 1100 block of East North Ave. (Rendering courtesy of Engberg Anderson)

Last updated on May 9th, 2023 at 11:43 pmA year after first seeking permission to rezone 1.8 acres of vacant land in the 1100 block of East North Avenue in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood for a 91-unit apartment building, Fox Point-based General Capital Group and Milwaukee-based KG Development Group are about to move forward with construction.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

