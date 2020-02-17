Study: Miller Park has generated $2.5 billion in economic output for Wisconsin

Miller Park has generated $2.5 billion in total economic output, $1.6 billion in direct spending and $263 million in new taxes to the state of Wisconsin over the past 21 years.

That’s according to an independent study showing the economic, tax revenue, and media impacts of Miller Park’s construction and operations on the city, county and state from 1999 to 2019.

The study was released Monday by the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. It was conducted by Minneapolis, Minnesota-based consulting firm Convention, Sports & Leisure International Inc.

Taxpayers have contributed approximately $605 million to the construction, maintenance and renovations of Miller Park, but MMAC says that investment is paying off.

“Twenty years ago, MMAC made the case to our members and to state policymakers that keeping Milwaukee a major-league city was a wise investment,” Sheehy said. “This independent study shows that the actual return on that investment has exceeded our expectations.”

Findings show that stadium construction and ongoing operations have collectively made $3.2 billion and $3.3 billion in total economic outputs to the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County, respectively, which includes $2.11 billion and $2.15 billion in direct spending, respectively.

The study notes those totals represent the “cumulative net new impacts”, which is defined as economic boosts that would not have occurred without the Brewers and Miller Park. The city, county and state totals are also not additive. A county resident spending money at a city of Milwaukee restaurant would represent a net new economic impact for the city but not the county, the study says.

Since opening in 2001, Miller Park has drawn an average of 2.7 million paid attendees per year.

Attendance in the last two seasons increased to to 3.1 million paid attendees, including 2.9 million Brewers game attendees, which ranked 8th highest in MLB in 2019 and 10th in the MLB in 201

The study did not account for total employment over the 21-year period, but based on 2019 numbers, Miller Park supports an average of 1,835 full- and part-time jobs that create approximately $72.7 million in personal earnings for the State of Wisconsin.

For the city, 2,590 full- and part-time jobs that create approximately $105.9 million in personal earnings.

Miller Park generates approximately $16.8 million annually in net new tax revenue to the state, $1.8 million to the county, and $1.8 million to the city.

“We are proud to call Miller Park home every day and feel privileged to operate in one of the finest facilities in Major League Baseball,” said Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. “The impact that Miller Park has on our local community and regional economy only adds to that pride, and the Brewers will do all we can to continue to provide a great fan experience and economic opportunity for Wisconsin families.”