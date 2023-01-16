Strattec CEO sees 2023 as a year of rebalancing for manufacturers

By
-
Strattec Security Corp.
The Strattec Security Corp. headquarters in Glendale.

Last updated on January 16th, 2023 at 02:37 pmThe manufacturing sector has not had it easy throughout the past three years as companies have juggled the task of balancing supply chain issues, labor shortages and costs, and the increased cost of materials. So, it’s not much of a surprise that a recent survey of manufacturing

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display